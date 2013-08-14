StyleCaster
Get Keri Russell’s Smooth Waves

Shannon Farrell
Keri Russell curly hair

Keri Russell at The Cinema Society screening of Austenland in NYC.
Photo: Henry S. Dziekan III/WireImage

When we think of Keri Russell, we still can’t help but remember her Felicity-era tight ringlets. But since the actress has returned to the small screen with The Americans, she’s switched to sleek waves that, honestly, are just as envy-inducing. Here’s how celebrity hairstylist Brian Magallones created the actress’ gorgeous waves at the screening of her latest film, Austenland.

Step 1: Starting with clean, dry hair, wrap two-inch sections of hair around a 1 ¼-inch curling iron.

Step 2: “To keep the overall look modern and edgy, I used a flat iron to straighten sections along the bottom three inches of Keri’s hair,” says Magallones.

Step 3: To keep waves in place without a hard sticky finish, he misted with René Furterer Vegetal Finishing Spray ($27, renefurtererusa.com). The formula’s cakile extract and vitamin B5 keep hair moisturized and prevent static.

Step 4: And to finish, he applied René Furterer Vegetal Styling Glossing Spray ($23, renefurtererusa.com) for camera-ready shine.

