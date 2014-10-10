Best of the Week: Keri Hilson’s Pink Lip, Natalie Dormer’s Blue Liner, More

Fall may be in full swing, but this week some of our favorite stars showed us that we don’t have to let go of vibrant hues just yet. From Keri Hilson’s barbie pink lip, to Natalie Dormer’s fun blue liner, we saw proof that a pop of color is a great way to brighten up any look.

When we weren’t busy gushing over flawless makeup, it was some amazing hairstyles that caught our eye — namely Jamie Chung’s gorgeous updo and Megan Fox’s hollywood waves. Whether it was luscious locks or long lashes, this week’s “it” girls were rocking it all. See for yourself and take a scroll through our top beauty picks for the past week and don’t forget to let us know which one’s your favorite in the comments!

