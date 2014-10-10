StyleCaster
Best of the Week: Keri Hilson’s Pink Lip, Natalie Dormer’s Blue Liner, More

What's hot
Michelle Grossman
by
Fall may be in full swing, but this week some of our favorite stars showed us that we don’t have to let go of vibrant hues just yet. From Keri Hilson’s barbie pink lip, to Natalie Dormer’s fun blue liner, we saw proof that a pop of color is a great way to brighten up any look.

When we weren’t busy gushing over flawless makeup, it was some amazing hairstyles that caught our eye — namely Jamie Chung’s gorgeous updo and Megan Fox’s hollywood waves. Whether it was luscious locks or long lashes, this week’s “it” girls were rocking it all. See for yourself and take a scroll through our top beauty picks for the past week and don’t forget to let us know which one’s your favorite in the comments!

1 of 8

Between her braids, bronze eyes, and bright pink lips, there wasn't one thing we didn't love about Keri Hilson's look at The Living Legends Foundation's 18th Award Show Celebration.

Photo: Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

Jamie Chung attended a New York Comic Con presentation with the perfect updo to compliment her ombre hair.

Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Disney

Lea Michele attended the 
 "American Horror Story: Freak Show" premiere looking seriously fierce with her tousled waves and smoked out lash line.

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Demi Lovato looked as edgy as ever at the Vevo Super Fan Fest live concert as she showed off her awesome side shave.

Photo: Amanda Edwards/WireImage

From her blue liner to her side swept waves, we couldn't get enough of Natalie Dormer's look at People's Ones To Watch Event.

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Megan Fox stunned (as usual) rocking hollywood waves and flawless makeup at the underground screening of "TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES" in Berlin.

Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures International

From her sleekly parted bun to her winged liner, everything about Selena Gomez's look was on point during a film screening in Los Angeles.

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

At a Tacori event in West Hollywood, Whitney Port reminded us that sometimes less is more with her neutral makeup and effortless waves.

Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Tacori

