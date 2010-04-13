Keri Hilson is the New Face of Avon’s Imari Fragrance

Keri Hilson. Photo: INF

With notable industry names including Reese Witherspoon, Patrick Dempsey, and Zoe Saldana already on Avon’s impressive roster of celebrity ambassadors, it seems the beauty brand is on a roll. Now there’s a musically-inclined star to add to the list: Keri Hilson has been named the new face of Avon’s Imari fragrance, replacing Dreamgirls actress Jennifer Hudson.

The two-time Grammy nominee certainly has a face for billboards, but Avon is also hoping to leverage her commercial success in the elusive universe of social networking. According to WWD, Hilson, “appeals to young, Twitter-savvy consumers and potential representative recruits.” Seems the company wants their Avon ladies younger and younger.

Along with the R&B singer, Avon is stepping up its beauty game. The company has also recruited Paul Innis, celebrity makeup artist and former in-house advisor at Clinique, to refine Avon’s Ideal Shade foundations line, which has expanded to include 17 more colors. Watch for the expanded collection to be released in August.



Keri Hilson has replaced Jennifer Hudson (above) as Imari’s campaign girl.

More News We Love:

Stylist Elizabeth Parsons On Curly Hair

Scent of a Woman – Zoe Kravitz’s Perfume Picks

Carmindy Shows Us How to Brighten Our Face