9 Keratin Shampoos for Damaged Hair in Desperate Need of Shine

Regardless of how drastic the makeover, any change in hair color is going to alter that state of your strands. In most cases, this includes some level of damage, whether it’s breakage or dryness that feels impossible to remedy; even with the most luxurious hair mask and professional touch-ups every few months. As with pretty much any hair challenge, how and when you cleanse plays a huge role in getting it back into fighting shape. In the case of damaged hair, keratin shampoo is a game-changer.

While purple shampoo and the occasional toner is what keeps a vibrant dye job from getting brassy, a keratin-rich formula gets down to the nitty-gritty of every hair follicle. For starters, keratin is a protein already produced by the body to keep your hair, skin, and nails strong and healthy. Unfortunately, its sensitive nature leaves it vulnerable to damage, which usually shows in the form of brittle hair and excessively dry skin. Thankfully, it can also be derived from outside sources (both animal and vegetable) and used in hair treatments to address the mess.

Now, we have an excess of keratin-rich shampoos and conditioners to keep up with the ever-expanding amount of slightly damaging style innovation. This doesn’t include the popular keratin treatment that smooths and fills in areas of damage, thus slightly altering a curl pattern. I’m talking specifically about keratin shampoo, which provides the same smoothness and shine, but will still get your hair into healthier territory over time. Plus, the most popular options are typically loaded with other ingredients that replenish moisture and strengthen the strands too. Keep scrolling to shop one or a few of them.

Aquis Prime 01 Water Defense Prewash

Before washing and conditioning your hair, spray this keratin-rich treatment onto dry hair to protect against future damage and restore the hair’s natural pH balance.

$29 at Sephora

Drybar Sake Bomb Nourishing Shampoo

In addition to keratin for restoring moisture, this cleanser also includes watercress extract, a lesser-known ingredient for strengthening and softening strands.

$24 at Sephora

HASK Keratin Protein Smoothing Shampoo

The hydrolyzed keratin in this affordable option is meant to smooth out frizz, in addition to upping shine.

$5.99 at Ulta

Kerastase Paris Resistance Length Strengthening Shampoo

A cleanser that utilizes keratin and an exclusive creatine complex to seal the strands from root to tip and taurine for a clean scalp.

$33 at Sephora

Keratin Complex Timeless Color Fade-Defy Shampoo

A one-two punch for color-treated hair, thanks to both keratin and UV absorbers to protect against fading color.

$25-$29.99 at Ulta

Matrix Biolage Advanced KeratinDose Shampoo

Consider this color-safe shampoo silk in a bottle (literally) that’ll soften and strengthen your strands with continued use.

$15.99-$21 at Ulta

Moroccanoil Moisture Repair Shampoo

This popular cleanser is also made with argan oil to encourage elasticity, regardless of how you manipulate your strands.

$10-$24 at Sephora

Ouai Smooth Shampoo

The brand’s exclusive Smart Technology Complex™ allows the formula to gently cleanse, in addition to smoothing out frizz and restoring moisture.

$28 at Sephora

TRESemme Keratin Smooth Shampoo

If you don’t want to worry about managing frizz a mere day or two after taking on a new style, cleanse with this beforehand to lock in smoothness.

$5.99 at Ulta

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.