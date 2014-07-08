The One Thing: Kérastase Nectar Thermique

At Beauty High we constantly have new products crossing our desks and are always on the hunt for the next best thing. “The One Thing” is our way of sharing with you that must-have product that you need to introduce to your lives right now, whether it’s from a drugstore or a department store.

Constantly worrying about split ends and the damage coming from your heat styling tools is a huge pain. There are so many products out there that promise to repair your damage after one use, but we’ve been searching a long time and haven’t found much that actually does. It wasn’t until stumbling upon Kérastase Nectar Thermique that we finally found the answer to split ends. This light hair cream is the product every girl with dry hair should be using before straightening, curling or drying their hair. Apply to damp clean hair before styling and you’ll be damage free with an extra shine you’ll want to show off to everyone.

What Makes It Different:

Protects hair from immediate damage from heat as well as recurring damage over time.

Moisturizes hair but does not leave it greasy.

Hair looks shinier after blow drying or straightening.

Why It’s The One Thing:

Damaged hair is a pain to live with. It gets tangled easily and looks dry and coarse. This product eliminates all your damaged hair problems and keeps your hair looking shinier and healthier with each use. Many hair creams weigh down hair, making hair susceptible to grease, but Kérastase has mastered the formula leaving hair slick and smooth. Just apply a small dab to the ends of damp clean hair before using thermal products and you’ll quickly see a transformation.

Where to buy: Kérastase Nectar Thermique, $42.00, kerastase-usa.com