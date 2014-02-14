How It Works: Kerastase Immersion Nutritive Pre-Shampoo

You know how you see the “bestsellers” and “most popular” products in beauty stores, so you of course scoop them up, but then you realize you have no idea how to work them? In “How It Works,” we’re going to explain to you exactly how to get the best use out of your products, whether they are cult classics or hot off the conveyer belt must-haves. We’ll teach you the basics, as well as a few industry expert tips to make sure you’re getting the most out of everything you buy.

Dry, damaged hair is an issue that has plagued many of us for years. We pile on the protectants and conditioners in hopes of salvaging our precious strands but nothing ever seems to work…until now. Introducing Kerastase’s Immersion Nutritive. This pre-shampoo will hydrate, correct, and perfect your hair so that your broken locks are a thing of the past.

Product Perks:

It contains royal jelly and other hydrating ingredients that provide intense nourishment to your hair without weighing it down.

The pre-shampoo erases any signs of previous dryness and leaves you with soft, healthy hair.

If your locks are really thirsty, this product is gentle enough for daily use.

How it Works:

Apply this product on dry or slightly damp hair before shampooing. The cream formula will coat the surface of every strand and provide the driest areas of your hair with nourishment.

Leave the product on for a few minutes to let it really melt into the hair. Rinse, then follow with shampoo.

Where to Buy: Kerastase Immersion Nutritive, $42, kerastase-usa.com