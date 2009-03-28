Kerastase discontinues products, offers them up for sale

Here’s one sale that definitely should not be missed: our hands-down favorite hair care brand, Kérastase, is discontinuing ten products (tragedy!). Among the casualties is the Bain de Force Fortifying Shampoo, which smells awesome makes your hair silky and shiny like nothing else will. The good news? They’re offering the consolation prize of 30% off online with the code VIP30, making the shampoos a very reasonable $22.40 as opposed to the slightly expensive (for shampoo) $32 they would normally be. Buy it up here. You’re welcome.