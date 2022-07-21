Shoppers Are Seeing ‘Thicker, Fuller’ Hair From This Texturizing Mousse—& It’s on Sale on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to keeping your hair healthy, the key is all about finding the right products. The best ones strengthen your hair long-term while also working some instant magic, like this shopper-loved thickening and texturizing mousse that’s on sale on Amazon as we speak.

The Keranique Thickening & Texturizing Mousse specifically caters to thin hair, providing instant volume and thickness while simultaneously strengthening and hydrating strands to prevent breakage. The multi-use product is biotin-infused and contains a keratin amino complex that adds softness, shine and sleekness back into brittle locks. What’s more, it also detangles your hair and works as a heat-protectant from styling tools. And, since the finish is flake- and tack-free, the mousse won’t leave a crunchy, hard feeling in your hair.

Keranique Thickening & Texturizing Mousse

With over 1,700 five-star ratings on Amazon, many shoppers swear by the product for achieving volume without the frizz. All you need to do is pump the foam directly onto towel-dried hair and the scalp, massage it through from root to tip, and then style your hair as normal.

“At my age (64) I really needed the Thickening and Texturizing Mousse,” said one shopper. “My hair is white (I love it) but is also even finer than ever. This product gives me enough volume and body to look great…and also helps fight the breakage that I have now. If you have hair like mine, I would recommend you try this, even if you are younger than me, [and] especially if you color your hair.”

Another reviewer raved about the product: “I have fine hair and without applying some sort of product, it’s a limp disaster… I purchased probably about a dozen products that promised to make my hair thicker, fuller etc,” they said. “None really worked. This does…My hair feels thicker and fuller—stronger. It works. Finally.”

Regardless of hair length, most people agree only a little product is needed for the ultimate volume, and for $17 per bottle

, it’s an unbeatable price. If you’re looking for a product that adds texture while strengthening your hair in the process, this is a must-have.