This Anti-Thinning Hair Set Delivers New Growth Within a Month, According to Reviewers

Just like that of our skincare regimens, our hair care routines are not one size fits all; someone’s holy grail product may not yield the same results for others. But if there is one (or two) formulas countless users can unanimously agree on, it’s the Keranique Shampoo and Conditioner Set for Hair Growth—shoppers say it gave their fine, thinning locks newfound body and fullness.

Take it from this fan: “Before this shampoo, a handful of hair showed up on the drain every time I showered,” they wrote. “I started avoiding washing and combing my hair for fear of losing hair faster than they grow back. But with Keranique, I was surprised to see my shower drain void of any hair! When I comb my hair, one or two follicles get caught in my brush! I felt so good as I love washing my hair. And my hair is softer and fluffier!”

Ingredients like keratin, vitamin B5, avocado oil, and carob seed extract smooth frizziness in humid climates, slow down hair loss and thinning to ensure stronger, thicker strands, reduce breakage for minimal split ends and remove any excess product build-up on the scalp. The set is perfectly safe for use on color treated hair, and leaves harmful additives off the list, including artificial dyes, sulfates, phthalates and parabens.

Keranique Shampoo and Conditioner Set

While anyone seeking more volume can reap the set’s benefits, it does specifically cater to those experiencing hair loss from aging or stress. For the best results, the brand recommends massaging the shampoo across the head and letting it sit for up to two minutes. Follow the same steps with the matching conditioner. For even more visible results, complete the process with the Keranique Hair Regrowth Treatment.

“I have been using this shampoo and conditioner for one month,” shared one of 5,000 five-star reviewers. “My hair WAS fine, limp, and oily. NOW it’s got body and fullness. I have new hair growth. I love this product!”

Some users noticed a difference in the state of their hair even quicker than a month: “It was recommended by my hairstylist and I have noticed the thickness in just a week,” said one more. “My hair is normally very fine so I hope it not only thickens but will strengthen it to lessen the breakage thereby allowing it to grow back longer as before.”

If you’re tired of watching your strands run down the drain, grab the Keranique Shampoo and Conditioner Set for Hair Growth while it’s 20 percent off on Amazon.