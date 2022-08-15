Shoppers Say This $15 Volumizing Treatment Brings ‘Substantial Results’ to Thin, Lifeless Hair

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Volumizing hair treatments that provide lasting results can be hard to find, especially if you’re dealing with fine, flat strands. That said, while achieving bouncy locks straight out of a commercial may not be fully realistic, there are options that can make a major difference on thinning or stubborn hair—and without breaking the bank.

All the more better, Amazon shoppers have already found one of the best out there: Keranique’s Lift and Repair Treatment Spray. The multipurpose spray takes dull, flat textured hair to new heights (literally) by adding lift and support at the roots and making each follicle appear fuller and thicker. Besides offering immediate results, it also contains a strengthening keratin amino complex that rejuvenates the natural fibers of the hair for long-term benefits.

Reviewers of the product have proved it’s never too late to turn back the clock: “I am 73 years old and my hair has become very fine and thin through the years,” wrote one. “Keranique has definitely improved the problem. It has helped convince me I don’t need to consider a wig or topper!!”

The spray can be applied right before blow drying or styling for added heat protection; simply spritz it on sectioned hair to reinvigorate its natural body and shine. It also provides 24-hour anti-frizz protection, making it a must-have for humid, muggy days. What’s more, its dedicated fans confirm it doesn’t leave a greasy residue post-application.

“I have very thin, lifeless hair. I wasn’t expecting much when I bought this. I’ve purchased product after product just trying to do something with my two strings. I was super surprised when this worked! Buying again for sure,” raved another.

According to third, the spray brings equally appealing benefits to the ends of the hair. “I have tried several different products and this is the only one that you can see substantial results. I have less split ends and frizz. I would definitely recommend this to anyone who has split ends, frizzy or dry hair. It works wonders!”

Grab a bottle of your own ASAP for just $15 when you click the on-page coupon before check out.