This $24 Growth Serum Offers ‘Serious Hope’ for Fine & Thinning Hair, Reviewers Say

If you’ve always dealt with fine hair, achieving volume has likely been no easy feat. If your strands have suddenly stopped growing with age or lifestyle changes, it may feel like there’s no going back to what once was. While patience is often required, redefining your hair care regimen can ultimately make a difference in the way your hair feels and looks. I know what you’re probably thinking, you’ve tried one anti-thinning product, you’ve tried them all—but I wouldn’t give up yet, because Amazon shoppers have discovered a formula that offers “serious hope.”

The Keranique Follicle Boosting Serum slows down DHT production while reducing excess sebum across the scalp. It not only sets the stage for fuller locks long-term by optimizing your hair growth cycle, but also prevents shedding on a regular basis. Nourishing ingredients like keratin, red clover, panax ginseng root, burdock root, carob seed and apple repair damaged strands and protect thinning hair from further harm.

Keranique Follicle Boosting Serum

Plus, the application is hassle-free; the brand recommends massaging the serum directly into the scalp before styling as usual. Reviewers confirm it has a pleasing aroma and doesn’t leave a greasy residue post-application. For even better results, use the serum alongside Keranique’s anti-thinning shampoo and conditioner duo.

Just take it from this reviewer who relies on Keranique’s entire anti-thinning line: “I’ve always had very fine, thin hair which seems to stop growing when it hits my shoulders. It has never had volume, fullness, hold, or shape without excessive amounts of product and effort,” they wrote. “Over the years, I’ve tried just about every ‘miracle’ hair growth system with NO success and a very sad, empty pocketbook….[now] my thinning is nearly gone, hair is significantly more hydrated and healthy, and new hair is filling in beautifully!”

Plenty more fans have commented on how the serum has miraculously filled in bald spots, given their hair more body and lift and left each strand feeling super smooth to the touch.

“I’m very happy to say I’m seeing results of using this follicle booster,” shared another. “Hopefully, the thinning and bald area of my scalp will continue to grow hairs covering my scalp completely. It works, ladies, it works!”

Sick of products that don’t work? Keranique’s Follicle Boosting Serum may be the hidden gem you’ve been searching for. Add it to your cart on Amazon for $5 less with the use of an on-page coupon.