This Anti-Humidity Treatment Revives Split Ends, Tames Frizz & Adds Glossy Shine—Grab It on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Once your hair is damaged, often the only way to revive it is to chop it off. That said, keeping the right hair care products in your rotation can help avoid frequent visits to your hairdresser, and ensure your locks stay healthy and hydrated for longer periods of time. A hair gloss treatment is one such way to go, and lucky for all of us who can’t stay away from hot tools, one of the best happens to be on sale on Amazon.

The Kenra Platinum Silkening Gloss isn’t your average hair serum; it brings a surplus of benefits, such as taming frizz, smoothing curls, softening coarse locks, reviving split ends and rejuvenating shine. And, though it is intended for those with medium to coarse hair, shoppers say it does all of the above without weighing down even the finest strands, too. It even protects against humidity (goodbye unwanted poofiness) making it the ultimate summer product to have on hand for sleek styles.

Kenra Platinum Silkening Gloss

With over 4,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, the treatment is likely to be a year-round staple, too.

“I feel like I’ve been waiting for this hair product all my life….I first purchased this product at a salon when my stylist used it on my hair, since I loved the way it felt and smelled.” wrote a reviewer.

“This product has transformed my hair from chemically damaged with breakage and split ends to soft, smooth and silky,” raved a second.

Here’s how to reap the most out of the serum: The brand recommends massaging two to three pumps (this varies depending on hair length) into your palms to warm the product up before smoothing onto sectioned hair. Make sure to concentrate the serum on the ends, as this is likely the area that needs the most hydration. For an even shiner appearance, follow up with a flat iron to seal the serum into your tresses and maximize the results.

RELATED: This Shampoo Transforms Thinning, Brittle Locks—& Shoppers Confirm Their Hair Feels ‘10 Years Younger’

“I have thick coarse hair that is always knotted no matter if I brush it,” shared another fan. “This stuff made my hair so soft, shiny and I could run my fingers through my hair. I put about four pumps on my palm and started at the ends and worked my way up to the roots. I waste so much money on hair products and finally! I’m so happy I found this! If you have hair like mine that is always dry and coarse you will love this stuff!”

Even more Amazon shoppers love that it doesn’t leave a greasy residue on their hair post-application, and plays well with other leave-in products in their regimen. In fact, according to one person, it “looks and feels lovely coming out of the container, smells great, and gives a soft and lustrous finish.”

If you’re having trouble combatting the humidity this summer, consider adding the Kenra Platinum Silkening Gloss to your strands for the ultimate quick-fix. On sale for just $18, you really can’t go wrong.