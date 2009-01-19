‘Wicked’ Styling of Idina Menzel!

Idina Menzel arriving for The 31st Kennedy Center Honors

Walter McBride / Retna Ltd.

I recently had the pleasure of working with Tony award winning actress Idina Menzel for her appearance at the 31st Annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C. She is so lovely and so beautiful. What a dream she is. If you haven’t been to the play Wicked you have to. I saw it with Idina on Broadway and was floored by her performance. I see why she received the Tony.

Idina has very thick hair, so to style it I took one-and-a-half inch sections of damp hair and blew them dry using a Y.S. Park round brush to create volume and smoothness. I like this brush because it’s a combination of bristle and nylon that helps to smooth the cuticle as well as give a nice pull to the hair when you’re drying it. Girls with thick hair like Idina should be sure to use a nozzle on their blow dryer because it helps to concentrate the heat, which cuts down on the time it takes for your hair to dry.

Idina likes to have her hair blow dried with Build It Blow Drying Agent. I also used Hairsheet Styling to control static and add lightweight shine. Extensions play a huge part in most of my styles, which is why I will be launching my own line of them on QVC in February. Stay turned for more info on when to DVR my appearance and shop the line.

Remember, Beauty Is Individual.

Ted