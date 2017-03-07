Kendall and Kylie Jenner Swear By a Slushie Facial for Perfect Skin

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner apparently swear by something called a “slushie facial.” Being under the age of 22 helps. [Marie Claire]

Are Instagram trends total bullshit now? [Racked]

Saint Laurent’s latest campaign was called “degrading” by French watchdog ARPP. [Elle]

Chanel had a rocket ship at its Fall 2017 runway show in France. [Fashionista]

Nike finally released a plus-size workout line and internet trolls are going insane. [Refinery29]

How direct-to-consumer eyewear businesses are disrupting the entire fashion industry. [Business of Fashion]

In totally unrelated news, raindrops can catapult bacteria into the air and oh my god the world is so disgusting. [NPR]

Is this proof that Raven won “The Bachelor”? Does anyone even care? [Bustle]