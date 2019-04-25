Kendall Jenner’s New Beauty Collab Will Literally Make You Smile

With all the chic beauty products on our counters, the glass perfume bottles and clean-looking face cleansers, oral-care tends to be a bit of an eye sore. There’s your white toothpaste tube, often with strange colors on it, and big bulky blue mouth wash. That’s one reason why Shaun Neff, of Neff headwear fame, launched Moon, an “oral beauty” line that’s nice enough to leave out on your vanity. Kendall Jenner teamed up with Moon and helped Neff launch a teeth-whitening pen she uses on herself.

The entire line is black and sleek, in a soft scuba-like material. It’s PETA-certified cruelty-free and vegan, and made without sulfates, parabens, and triclosan. The initial products at launch include everything you need for oral health: Stain Removal Whitening Toothpaste, Activated Charcoal Whitening Toothpaste, Activated Charcoal Whitening Mouth Rinse, Clean Slide Floss, Clean Slide Flossers, Soft Bristle Toothbrushes and the Kendall Jenner Teeth Whitening Pen.

The pen features carbamide peroxide to provide brightening and whitening over time and tastes like vanilla mint. Jenner chose the other ingredients based on scents and tastes she loves, such as lavender oil, strawberry extract and honeysuckle flower.

When it comes to the cost, there’s no major markup with Moon just because Jenner is involved. The entire line retails for $3.99 (for floss) to $19.99 (for the whitening pen). You can shop the products now on Moon’s website and the brand will hit Ulta stores in the near future.