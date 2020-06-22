Finally—A First Look at Kendall Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics Collab

Kylie Jenner has teamed up with her mom, friends, sister Khloe and even daughter Stormi, but there is one collaboration we’ve all been waiting for. The Kendall Jenner x Kylie Cosmetics collection is finally here after at least a year teasing it. The duo released the news over the weekend, sharing the gorgeous packaging featuring them both, as well as all the makeup that’s inside. And it’s a lot.

“Can’t believe I’m finally announcing my next collection for @kyliecosmetics…and it’s with my SOULMATE @kendalljenner!” Jenner wrote on Instagram. “The KENDALL X KYLIE collaboration is launching on the 26th! we have been dreaming this up for quite some time so I hope you guys love it!” Jenner also said over Instagram stories that they shot the packaging “maybe two years ago” and the collection had been pushed back a few times.

Right now we know the line includes a new product she calls a “lip blush kit,” three face sticks (bronzer, highlight and blush)—also new—a blotting powder, a face gloss, a High Gloss shade and an eyeshadow palette.

Jenner has been sharing bits and pieces here and there, though we don’t know the prices of each just yet, but we’re sure it’s similar to past collections. The big launch here is the palette, which Jenner said she wanted to include some bright shades because her sister likes wearing bright eyeshadow. There are also three shimmers.

The High Gloss shade is in Can I Borrow That? and is a perfect sheer berry.

The Sister, Sister Lip Blush Kit contains a lipstick and liner in this pretty mid-pink.

Launching with the highlight and blush stick is a bronzer stick in Act Natural—Kendall’s shade. Just four days after this collection launches, a ton of new bronzer shades will come out so you’ll be able to find yours, too.

Jenner seems especially excited about the Everything Everywhere Gloss, which is a face gloss approved for use on the eyes and lips, too.

We’ll update you as soon as we know more about the collection. In the meantime, set your iCals for June 26 at 9am PST to head to the Kylie Cosmetics website.

