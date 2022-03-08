Kourtney Kardashian & Kendall Jenner Both Use This ‘Incredibly Smooth’ Under-$30 Concealer to Perfect Their Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Sister, sister. It seems like Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian have the same mind when it comes to beauty. The duo uses the same full-coverage concealer for photoshoots and catwalks alike, and it’s shockingly affordable.

Kourt and Kenny used KVD Beauty’s Apple Lightweight full-coverage concealer to perfect their complexions ahead of two of their latest (and most impressive) ventures: a magazine cover shoot and Paris Fashion Week. Casual. Kourt used the skin-perfected for her Bustle spread while Kendall applied the luminous finisher right after she dyed her hair auburn, according to Nikki Wolff, KVD Beauty Global Director of Artistry.

“We wanted to keep Kendall’s skin really fresh and natural, so I perfected it using a bit of concealer—I blended it in and mixed it with a lovely, glowy primer, I applied KVD Beauty’s Good Apple Concealer in just the areas that needed it,” Wolff explained. “It is amazing when used all over the skin as a weightless, but full coverage base.”

The Kar-Jenners aren’t the only people who love this KVD essential. The $28 staple has more than 17,500 hearts at Sephora, and an impressive 4.4-star rating. Shoppers credit it for giving them a complexion that looks “airbrushed and flawless.”

“I love the full coverage of this concealer,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “It’s like you don’t need foundation when you put this on. I’m not really an everyday makeup person and when I feel like wearing it, I’d definitely use this concealer. It gives a flawless look and feel.”

Good Apple Lightweight Full-Coverage Concealer in Light 103

Coming in 32 different shades, the KVD concealer is designed to last for an extremely long time. We’re talking all day and all night. It’s the kind of blemish-blurrer that you can use on hard-to-cover zits to zap the appearance of ’em away in just a few seconds.

What’s more, this concealer isn’t drying and won’t get cakey like other ones so often do. It’s crease-resistant so any smile lines, fine lines or under-eye lines won’t cause any issue. And, because of this special characteristic, you won’t have to spend more time applying powder to those areas to prevent the creasing from happening. It’s a true time-saver. Per the brand, the concealer can even be used as a highlighter if you get it two shades lighter than your complexion. Place it along those glorious cheekbones of yours, or do the TikTok jawline hack to show off your bone structure.

“The product is incredibly smooth and the doe-foot applicator is great and small, which helps with precise application,” explained one reviewer. “This is a full coverage concealer, and the two times I’ve worn it there hasn’t been creasing to report, even when I’ve only lightly powdered. I’m impressed, KVD!”

Good Apple Lightweight Full-Coverage Concealer in Tan 161

“I was actually impressed with the shade and how well it went with my skin tone,” wrote one reviewer. “I usually have a hard time finding a good one. But this one blends well, not too light not too dark. It is lightweight yet buildable and the angled applicator makes it easy to apply.”

Beauty novices, celebrity makeup artists and the Kar-Jenners alike all approve of this rich formula for covering up blemishes, hiding dark spots and blurring any imperfections. What’s stopping you from doing the same?