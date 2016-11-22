Kendall Jenner Deleted Her Instagram Posts to Hide Lip Injections, Rumors Say

There’s only two ways to know if someone got lip injections: First, you could stalk the hell out of their Instagram and compare photos from years past to more recent pics—or, you know, you could ask them. Kendall Jenner’s fans decided to do the opposite, because of course they did.

After going on a bit of an Instagram detox—Jenner deleted her ‘gram for about a week after saying she “felt a little too dependent on it”—she reinstated her account over the weekend. But her eagle-eye fans noticed quite a few photos were missing and thought something was up. Couple that with the photo sister Kylie Jenner posted of Kendall with plumper lips in advance of their Facebook Live last night, and fans went crazy on Twitter. Here’s the photo in question:

Quick to react, fans immediately called out the older Jenner sister for getting what appears to be some lip injections. Some of the reactions ranged from annoyance to sheer anger.

Naturally, the best way for Kenny to hide her (alleged) new injections would be for her to delete the evidence, right? If that sounds crazy, it’s because it is crazy. The Kardashian-Jenner klan is easily one of the most-photographed families, so if Jenner did get injections—which is her prerogative, mind you—we highly doubt she’d try to hide them by deleting old Instagram photos. You be the judge: Here’s a photo of Kendall back in early September.