Kendall Jenner Got “Sunkissed Hair” for Summer

When it comes to the world of celebrity style, the Kardashian-Jenner clan needs no introduction. This family has left an indelible mark on the fashion and beauty industry. Among the famous sisters, Kendall Jenner, with her signature understated, effortless charm, has emerged as a style icon in her own right. In the realm of hair, Jenner’s dark mane stands out as a departure from her sisters’ bold and ever-changing styles. But now, Jenner is switching it up. Her new “sunkissed” hair is the prettiest change for summer.

Known for her natural-looking glam, the model embraces a more minimalist approach to her hair. When sisters Kim, Kylie and Kourtney go platinum blonde, Jenner sticks to her natural dark brown/black color in simple waves or long, straight styles. Of course. she wears just as many hair extensions as her sisters but she prefers to stick to a signature style.

But not anymore! Colorist Matt Rez shared a photo of Jenner to his Instagram over the weekend showing Jenner’s lighter color.

He calls the look “sunkissed hair” since it has her naturally brown roots with golden blonde highlights started about halfway down, as if she spent the summer in the sun and it lightened her hair. It’s so pretty and not such a massive change for the model that would feel like it’s not her look at all. It looks like her personal style, just a little bit brighter and fun for the warmer weather. Rez tagged hairstylist Cherilyn Farris as the stylist behind her perfect waves.

We’re not sure exactly what this shoot was for but her makeup looks gorgeous, too. Diane Buzzetta did the glam. which looks like a focus on skin, with glowy blush and bronzer, a natural-looking bronze eye, just a tiny bit of mascara and Jenner’s signature mid-pink lips.