Kendall Jenner’s Shag Haircut Is The Cool-Girl Cut Of The Summer

Though she’s not nearly as experimental as her famous sisters, Kendall Jenner still continues to inspire us with her model-ready looks. Jenner’s hair might not be pastel pink or platinum blonde like some of her family members, but that doesn’t mean she’s boring. With cool-girl layers and ’90s bangs, Jenner plays around with her naturally dark brown hair in more low-key ways.

These styles are actually even easier to achieve for us non-models than say, Kylie Jenner’s waist-length red extensions or Kim Kardashian’s white-blonde strands. If you’re feeling like a new look for the season, take a picture of Jenner to your hairstylist and get inspired by one of her fresh hairstyles. Whether a blunt bob, beachy waves or even a shag cut, you’ll be surprised at the never-ending possibilities.

Below, Jenner’s newest cuts to inspire you.

Shag Haircut

Jenner debuted a choppy shag on the cover of Elle magazine’s August issue. You can’t scroll through TikTok without seeing the “wolf cut” trending. This is still just a shag haircut but one that’s a bit more like a modern mullet. See how Jenner’s hair is fuller and shorter in the front and longer in the back? That’s how you know it’s a shag. We love the way the longer curtain-style bangs frame her face and make her eyes pop. New York-based hairstylist Panos Papandrianos is responsible for this cover look and the gorgeous shots inside. Although she changes her hair all the time, we’re hoping Jenner keeps the shag for a while. There’s nothing sexier for summer.