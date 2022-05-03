Kendall Jenner Bleached Her Eyebrows & I Can’t Stop Looking At Her

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Some celebs showed up to the 2022 Met Gala looking, well, like they were going to prom. We’re sorry but the Met Gala is when you bring your A-game with eye-catching hair, makeup and outfit made to be talked about for days. Kendall Jenner achieved just that with only bleached eyebrows and a custom Prada gown. When she hit the red carpet, everyone did a double take. Eyebrows really do change a person’s face completely.

Makeup artist Mary Phillips is responsible for Jenner’s Met Gala glam, and she used Kylie Skin and Kylie Cosmetics products, of course. More specifically, she used Kylie Skin Hyaluronic Acid Serum ($28 at Ulta Beauty) to prep the skin, and applied Kylie Cosmetics Pressed Bronzing Powder ($18 at Ulta Beauty) and Lip Shine Lacquer shades Felt Cute and You’re Cute Jeans ($18 each at Ulta Beauty) — to name a few.

For her eyes, Phillips used Kylie Cosmetics The Bronze Palette — which isn’t out yet! It hits stores May 11. We love a sneak peek. For her brows, she used Kybrow Gel ($18 at Ulta Beauty), after they were bleached, of course. We don’t know exactly who bleached her brows because no one is taking responsibility — and they should! They look amazing on her.

Hairstylist Jen Atkin gave Jenner perfect cool-girl waves, which makes her multidimensional brown hair shine. Jenner can thank colorist Matt Rez for the pretty shade. “Warm sunkissed brunette was the vibe,” he wrote on Instagram about his client’s recent transformation.

To finish the look, nail artist Zola Ganzorigt gave Jenner a dark mani.

Overall, it was a striking look for Jenner and she kept it going all through the after parties. We’re hoping she keeps the edgy bleached brows around for a while bedcause they really suit her model-off-duty vibe.