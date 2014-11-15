Kendall Jenner Just Got a Beauty Gig As the Face of Estee Lauder

As a fashion model blows up on the runway, it’s often just a matter of time before they’re snatched up by a beauty world to become the face of a brand. That’s why, with Kendall Jenner, we were waiting with baited breath to see who would sign her first. Well, the wait is over – Estée Lauder has announced that they have named Jenner as their latest face.

In a press release, the brand announced that Jenner will appear in print, TV and digital campaigns but will also play an active role in “creating social media content” that will live on both Estée Lauder’s channels as well as her own. Considering Jenner is quite the social media sensation with over 30 million followers, we understand the appeal – and have to wonder if other beauty brands will begin to search for faces based on this category alone.

“Bridging the worlds of high fashion, entertainment and social media, Kendall is a modern beauty who represents a whole new generation of women who live, breathe and share beauty, fashion and life 24/7, on their own terms, in a visually compelling way,” said Jane Hertzmark Hudis, Global Brand President, Estée Lauder.

As for Jenner, she’s also happy about the new gig. “It honestly feels like a dream to represent such an iconic beauty brand – it is an incredible honor and quite humbling. I found out when I was backstage at Paris fashion week, and all this time I’ve had to keep the news top secret. I am so excited to share it now and be part of Estée Lauder.”

If you head to the brand’s website right now, you can check out a video of Jenner talking about her favorite products – and we’re expecting more of this digital cuteness to come.

How do you feel about Jenner as the new face of Estée? Are you interested to see what’s to come? Let us know in the comments below!