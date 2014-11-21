Shop Kendall Jenner’s Top Estée Lauder Picks on New Shopping App

As the new face of Estée Lauder, Kendall Jenner has quickly become the font of all knowledge on the classic beauty brand.

After announcing the new partnership on social media—which apparently boosted Estée Lauder Instagram follower count by 50,000, leaving the account with a whopping 321,000 followers—Kendall is sharing her enthusiasm for the campaign and the brand’s iconic products with a 10-piece, personally-curated cosmetics collection on the recently-launched mobile shopping app, Spring.

Kendall’s collection of beauty favorites is the first of a series of monthly roundups on Spring by the Estée Edit team, and joins the ranks of luxe and specialty brands like Caudelie and Restorsea on the e-commerce app. In addition to the beauty offerings, the app also features designer clothes from Suno to Alice + Olivia.

The model’s hand-picked list includes finds like the Bronze Goddess Bronzer, the Rock Candy shade of the Pure Color Lipgloss, and the DayWear Anti-Oxidant Beauty Benefit BB Creme SPF 35, as well staples like mascara and nail lacquer.

After walking in more than 10 shows during the Spring/Summer 2015 shows in September, it wasn’t a shock to learn that Kendall, at such a young age, too, had landed her first beauty campaign — and it’s interesting to chart the ways that Estée Lauder is looking to capitalize on her social following, which is no doubt highly mobile.

Check out her full list on Spring now, and if you head over to the brand’s website, you can watch a video of Kendall chatting about the big news and her feelings on being welcomed into the Estée Lauder family.

What do you think about Kendall’s big beauty break? Do you like her favorite items? Let us know in the comments below.