Kendall Jenner’s Contour Palette Is On Sale & We’ve Got The Exclusive Code

Like her BFF Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner loves to spill the details on her skincare and makeup routine—and we love every second of it. Who wouldn’t want to see exactly how models get ready? It’s like peeking into the chicest medicine cabinet. In a Vogue video, Jenner takes us through her routine, which includes the RCMA Makeup Highlight and Contour Palette.

In the video, Jenner blends the first and the third shades with a concealer brush and applies it under her eyes. “I’m like, so, not a professional,” she says. “You’ll see all the differences between me and Kylie. Kylie is like a legit professional and I’m like, you know what? This works.” And it does. She continues to apply the blended colors in between her brows, down her nose and in a full triangle under her eyes to highlight and brighten the areas.

“I can do my makeup in 15 minutes or less, 20 tops,” she says as she blends the concealer into her skin with a makeup sponge. “Kylie and I are very different because she is, you know, full beat, and I respect it. It takes a lot longer but you know what? She looks fire.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The RCMA Makeup Highlight and Contour Palette is available in Light and Medium/Dark colorways with five colors in each. You can blend any together to get your perfect under-eye shade, zit concealer and contour color. It’s pretty much an all-in-one.

Instead of using it for contour though, Jenner grabs a bronzer stick from her collab with Kylie Cosmetics. “I just like to be able to apply it like a marker,” she says as she defines her cheekbones, forehead, jaw and nose. “My biggest fear is having lines on my face because I didn’t blend it,” she adds, buffing the color out with a powder brush.

Because we know you’ll want to try the palette to see what all the fuss is about, we got you an exclusive discount code just for STYLECASTER readers. Use code STYLECASTER for 25 percent off now through December 23. It’s the perfect gift for yourself this holiday season.