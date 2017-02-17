Kendall Jenner Just Cut Her Hair Into a ’90s Lob

Kendall Jenner needs to chill, or she’s going to rival Lucy Hale for the most hair changes in a single week (we think Hale’s record is, like, three). Because even though Jenner showed off a new cropped cut just last week, when she closed the La Perla show at New York Fashion Week, she took to social media last night to show her even-shorter hairstyle, which is pretty much the same cut your mom had in the ‘90s.



And hey, we don’t mean that in a bad way—your mom was *very* cool. But the hairstyle she debuted was a short, blunt lob (middle-parted, of course) with curled-under ends, which was every mom’s haircut a decade ago. The cut was compliments of hairstylist Jen Atkin, whose client roster is more-star riddled than Van Gogh’s Starry Night.

Atkin debuted the new cut in an Instagram video of Jenner, who was wearing a white tank top and a billion gold chains and necklaces while she swished her new haircut to and fro for the camera. The caption on the photo: “I bring the [scissors]…she brings the VIBES,” along with the hashtags “#newcutwhodis” and “#90sLob.” So we’re not the only ones who think Jenner’s hair is a blatant #tbt to the ‘90s. You know, when Jenner was, like, four years old.

And based on the fact that literally every single celebrity is chopping off their hair this month, we’re going to go ahead and call the lob-ish bob the new, trending haircut of 2017. BRB while we go make a hair appointment.