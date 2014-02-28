Kendall Jenner’s Best Beauty Looks On and Off the Runway

From Calabasas, CA to New York, to London, Kendall Jenner is everywhere lately. The rising supermodel and KUWTK star has always been one to watch, but with her recent runway debut at Marc Jacobs and front row bestie moment with Anna Wintour at Burberry, she’s on our radar now more than ever.
We did a deep dive into Jenner’s Instagram vault to peruse some of her gorge hair and makeup styles, as well as take a look back at her “crushing it on the red carpet” moments—here’s her beauty portfolio of work.
Kendall's signature makeup look might involve pink gloss and black eyeliner, but her signature hairstyle only revolves around one thing: shine. She should bottle that.
Photo:
Angela Weiss/Getty Images
Kendall worked her first Marc Jacobs runway show in a very sheer shirt, but we were just as impressed with her bleached brows and blunt cut. Not a look many can pull off, but Kenny killed it.
Photo:
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
This photo reminds us of why a classic cat eye and bright pink lip will never go out of style. The same could probably be said for a good #sisterselfie.
Photo:
Instagram
It's nice to see her try a textured 'do instead of always going with stick-straight strands or super-curled coils. This hairstyle feels much more "model of the moment" to us.
Photo:
Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for Time Warner Cable
Deep side parts are trending, according to Kendall Jenner: "rockin the side part today 🙎."
Photo:
Instagram
Kendall's center part and bold red lip were a winning combination at the American Music Awards. She's got that whole red carpet beauty thing down pat.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
We're into this edgy photo shoot KJ did for #JasonEricHardwick. Love a major smoky eye and interesting updo.
Photo:
Instagram
Kendall rocked a super-teased style at the Heart Truth Red Dress fashion show, proving #bighairdontcare is still a thing.
Photo:
Jennifer Graylock
Channel Kendall's flirty fishtail braid by roughing it up a bit and pulling a few face-framing strands out. It shouldn't look "too polished."
Photo:
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic