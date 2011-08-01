Ken Downing for Le Metier de Beaute Collection Sneak Peek

Neiman Marcus’s Fashion Director Ken Downing teamed up with Le Metier de Beaute for the second year in a row to create a beauty collection that would mix essential color collections of the runways with feminine and elegance. What was produced are some of the most vibrant red and burgundy lipsticks, and rich grape and wine nail colors.

Downing wanted to send a message of “a return to elegance”noting that “Bordeaux and deep magentas became my inspration and palette for the matched sets…Now, the fashion message for the season is on everyone’s fingertips )and lips!).”

The collection includes three exclusive sets of a coordinating lip color and nail laquer, priced at $49 per set. Including names such as Ken, Red My Lips (a subtle red with a pinot undertone), Gypsy Rose Me (nail laquer of the same hue), Ken’s Wine on the Vine (a rich cabernet), Ken’s Bodacious Bordeaux (coordinating laquer), I’m Worn this Way and Vintage Ken (bold berry with a deep grape undertone, a lipstick and laquer respectively).

All three sets will be available exclusively at Neiman Marcus and neimanmarcus.com in September 2011.