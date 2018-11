Photo: Jayne Scalisi

New York City. Model and Vancouver native Kelsey Van Mook loves comfy clothes that give her an effortless look that is both chic and classic. Here she wears a chunky knit sweater coat and casual tee. A smooth, straight hairstyle and subtle makeup accents finish off her easy style.

