Kelsea Ballerini Traded Her Eyelash Extensions for this $6 Drugstore Mascara

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

What do America Ferrera, Lili Reinhart and Kelsea Ballerini have in common? They’re all CoverGirls! Country-pop superstar Ballerini just became the latest face of the brand. The Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum singer and songwriter has a passion for makeup and would even be a makeup artist if she wasn’t a music triple threat. She’s even been dreaming about being a CoverGirl since she was a teen.

“I’ve always had an iconic tube of CoverGirl mascara in my makeup bag, and I even wrote in my journal at age 14 that one day I dreamed of being a CoverGirl,” Ballerini said in a statement. “Makeup is another creative outlet for me, and I’ve always said if I wasn’t doing music, I would probably be a makeup artist! I’m excited and honored to partner with CoverGirl, and I can’t wait to share more about my favorite products from the brand.”

She’s a big fan of the affordable mascara, both for its lash lengthening properties and its cruelty-free formula. So much so that she stopped getting lash extensions. “When I’m offstage, I like to stick to a simple, healthy makeup routine,” she said. “I recently stopped using eyelash extensions and switched over to CoverGirl’s Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara . I love that it doesn’t use parabens or sulfates, and I’ve become obsessed with the way it makes my lashes look and feel! It’s also really important to me that my products are cruelty-free, and I love that CoverGirl doesn’t test any of their products on animals. Truly a win, win.”

But just because she likes to keep it low-key when she’s not working, doesn’t mean she’s not ready to go all out on stage and this volumizing mascara fits the bill. “The fun of stage makeup is going bolder, so I’ll go for bright lip or glittery eye and always, always play up my lashes,” she says. “The bigger the better for stage! More is more.”

Ballerini’s passion for makeup and cruelty-free products made her a perfect fit for the CoverGirl fam. “She is a lover of beauty, constantly experimenting with fun makeup looks as part of her creativity,” says Stefano Curti, Chief Brands Officer, Consumer Beauty, at Coty. “Kelsea expresses her true self on and off the stage and lends her voice to causes that are important to her, like using cruelty-free beauty products, a value we at CoverGirl hold close as a Leaping Bunny certified brand.”

We’ll have our eyes on Ballerini this weekend as she’s sure to slay at the Grammys.