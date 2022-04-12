Kelsea Ballerini Did Her Own Makeup to Host the CMT Awards After Contracting Covid-19

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

You can plan your life perfectly and BAM! — something gets in the way you can’t do anything about. That’s what happened to Kelsea Ballerini before the CMT Awards. The country music star was all set to host and perform at the show Monday night but unfortunately contracted Covid-19. To ensure everyone’s safety, she stayed home and CMT brought some of the set right to her house — including a pink carpet right in her driveway! This way, she was able to both host and perform vitually. But what about her hair and makeup? That’s where FaceTime came in.

“Luckily Kelsea is VERY good at her own hair and makeup (she usually does all her own tour glam) so I trusted that whatever she could do would be beautiful,” makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan says. “But let’s be honest, half the fun of glam is the hang time and collaborating on the looks, so we still wanted to get ready together.” So, Ballerini’s stylist, Molly Dickson, showed Deenihan the new CoverGirl’s looks and she sketched out a plan for glam.

“Before Kelsea hit the carpet (*ahem* a piece of the carpet in her driveway), she and I hopped on a FaceTime call and did her makeup together and damn can that girl do makeup,” Deenihan says.

Of course, Deenihan used all CoverGirl makeup on her client — especially since Ballerini just joined the brand. That means, the products she used are actually affordable! For the pink carpet look, Ballerini applied Clean Fresh Skin Milk Foundation in 550 Light/Medium and 560 Medium ($7.19 at Ulta Beauty) — currently on sale during Ulta Beauty’s big blowout. Next came the TruBlend Undercover Concealer in Classic Ivory ($11.99 at Ulta Beauty) to brighten under her eyes.

To give her skin some glow, she applied TruBlend So Flushed High Pigment Bronzer in 420 Warmth ($10.99 at Ulta Beauty) across the cheekbones and bridge of the nose. She then added a wash of color to her cheeks using TruBlend So Flushed High Pigment Blush in 300 Coral Crush ($10.99 at Ulta Beauty). For brows Ballerini used the Easy Breezy All Day Eyebrow Ink Pen in 100 Soft Blonde ($11.99 at Ulta Beauty) and then added a little Clean Fresh Tinted Brow Gel in 200 Blonde ($5.99 at Ulta Beauty) to keep all the hairs in place.

For the eyes, Ballerini started by applying Daybreak from the TruNaked Sunset Palette ($5.95 at Amazon ) over the lids. “To deepen the outer corners, she then applied Eventide on the outer eye and along her bottom lash line,” Deenihan says. “To add a hint of shimmer and brightness to the center of the lid, using her finger, she dabbed on Afterlight from the same palette which is a soft champagne color.” For dramatic lashes, Ballerini applied a few generous coats of the Exhibitionist Stretch & Strengthen Mascara in 800 Very Black ($11.99 at Ulta Beauty).

They went with a soft peachy lip so the whole look would be light with a more natural-glam vibe. Ballerini dabbed on Exhibitionist Lipstick in Coral Dreams followed by the Clean Fresh Tinted Lip Balm in Made for Peach ($4.19 at Ulta Beauty).

Now, you would think having to dress yourself, do your own hair and makeup, host a show and perform would be enough but nope — not for the country star. She applied another makeup look for her backyard performance. “We went with a bright turquoise eye to match the sparkle of her dress in the same shade,” Deenihan says. That’s from the TruNaked Eyeshadow Palette in That’s Rad ($7.75 at Walmart).

They also changed up her lipstick to a more neutral tone with Exhibitionist Lipstick in 240 Caramel Kiss ($9.99 at Walmart). To say this team killed it would be an understatement. We hope Ballerini continues to feel better and recovers from the virus quickly.