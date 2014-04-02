News: Kelly Rowland is the New Face of Caress; Spring’s New Ponytails

Former Destiny’s Child member (those were the days!) Kelly Rowland is the latest celebrity to sign a beauty contract: The singer is the new face of bath and body brand Caress. [Celebrity Dirty Laundry]

Pale blue polish is the spring nail trend to try, as seen on Emma Roberts, Lena Dunham, and Drew Barrymore. [People]

This is not an April Fool’s joke: Nick Cannon is now rocking a head of cheetah print hair. [Huffington Post]

Try out spring’s fresh, exciting take on the standard ponytail. [Beauty High]