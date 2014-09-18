Emerging Model Kelly Rohrbach on What She’s Learned From Chrissy Teigen

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=46Edb5GCfx0&feature=youtu.be]

All summer long we’ve been showcasing our Rule Breakers, a video series featuring provocative women who are at the top of their game and paved their own unique ways of getting there. We learned about everything from self esteem and life lessons for social media from Chrissy Teigen, to bending the rules and taking risks from designer Cynthia Rowley. These fearless women even took the time to mentor budding provocateurs in similar fields, to encourage the next generation of rule-breaking stars.

In the video above, we sit with rookie model Kelly Rohrbach who was mentored by Teigen, as she reflects on her experience a part of the Rule Breakers series. “She has such fun with what she is doing it is really inspiring to see,” Rohrbach said about her mentor, “She’s not afraid to be herself and not fit the mold of a model.”

Watch along as she shares more about her thoughts on the importance of confidence, the impact a bold personality can have on your career, and handling the pressures of social media.

