Kelly Osbourne’s Beauty Evolution

When it comes to celebrity transformations, few people have come as far as Kelly Osbourne. She first came to prominence on the MTV reality show The Osbournes, where she was known as an overweight younger sister with a penchant for flannel, strange makeup and some interesting hair choices. However, she has grown up with grace — and has become a complete fashionista.

She’s been through it all in the public eye, including rehab, bad relationships and a whole lot of hair colors. While many have expressed disdain for her recent foray into the “grey meets lavender” color pond, I actually love it and think that her beauty evolution is completely complementary to her style choices over the years.

