Kelly Osbourne To Design Plus-Size Line; Rihanna Tweets, Then Deletes Vogue Cover

In a recent interview with Fashionista, Kelly Osbourne confirmed that she is designing a plus-size clothing line for women. “No one takes notice of a fat girl in fashion. That’s why when my line comes out I’ll never make anything that won’t be translated to plus-size as well.” —via Fashionista.com

—

Rihanna tweeted that she was shooting her second Vogue cover with photographer Annie Leibovitz, but deleted the tweet right after. Word is, she did the exact same thing for her first Vogue cover. —via Jezebel.com

—

The photos are out for Marion Cotillard’s cover shoot with Dior Magazine, the French luxury house’s first printed mag.—via Fashion Copius

—

Fashion is “not something I ever imagined myself fitting into,” Kristen Stewart says in this behind-the-scenes video from the set of her Florabotanica fragrance campaign for Balenciaga. —YouTube