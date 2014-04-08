Beauty Buzz: Maybelline Announces New Face, Kelly Osbourne Goes For the Side Shave, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Dutch model Marloes Horst has been named the new face of Maybelline. [Maybelline]

2. Kelly Osbourne has decided to change up her hair for the warmer weather, opting for a shorter cut (with a side shave). [People StyleWatch]

3. Maggie Gyllenhaal debuted platinum blonde hair this weekend (and credited Marie Robinson Salon for the new hue). [Glamour]

4. Learn secrets from behind the set of “Mad Men” now that the new season (and the last) is under way. [Allure]

5. This natural deodorant actually works, sans chemicals. [Daily Makeover]