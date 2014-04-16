Beauty Buzz: How to Spend Your Tax Refund, Check Out Kelly Osbourne’s Side Shave, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz



1. These beauty splurges are the perfect way to spend your tax refund – trust us. [Byrdie]

2. Learn how to pair blush and bronzer together to perfectly accentuate your cheek bones. [The Beauty Department]

3. Are you growing out your bangs and don’t know what to do with them? Try this adorable braid that Emma Stone showed off. [Daily Makeover]

4. We’ve seen pictures of Kelly Osbourne’s partially shaved head, but her recent Instagram picture really shows off the new look – and we’re into it. [Huff Po]

5. Ever wonder what makeup legend Pat McGrath does in a given day? Well, now you can find out. [Harper’s Bazaar]