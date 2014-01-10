Kelly Osbourne Announces MAC Cosmetics Collection Out This June

Announced via Instagram and Twitter this afternoon, Kelly Osbourne posted a picture of a MAC Cosmetics lipstick featuring her signature with a caption reading, “Secret’s out! Mum & I are excited to announce our upcoming collections w/ @MACcosmetics for June ‘14.#MACOsbournes.”

On the heels of calling off her engagement with Matthew Mosshart, the British pop culture star has just announced that she’ll be collaborating with her mother and MAC Cosmetics for one collection with the brand, and we’ve confirmed this from a representative at MAC. Though we’ll have to wait until June for the release, we’re guessing that Kelly’s signature purple hair color (and her mom’s red hue) will be somehow incorporated into the line.

Are you excited for this new collection? Do you think it can top Rihanna’s? Let us know in the comments below!

Image via @Kellyosbourne Instagram