Beauty Buzz: Kelly Osbourne’s MAC Ad is Out, Eve Lom Launches Skincare, More

1. MAC Cosmetics released their ad imagery for their upcoming Osbournes collection (featuring Kelly and Sharon) so get ready for some purple lipstick tubes in your future soon. [Instagram]

2. Learn how to get a gorgeous glow – without breaking your skin out. [Daily Makeover]

3. British cult favorite skincare brand Eve Lom has branched out into makeup, that is apparently still great for your skin. [Style.com]

4. We all know that there can be some spray tan mistakes on the red carpet – here are the most orange men who have ever made an appearance. [The Cut]

5. We’ll certainly be on the lookout for Lupita Nyong’o on Sunday night – here are her best red carpet looks, with tips from her makeup artist. [Byrdie]