Keke Palmer Now Has a Purple Buzz Cut

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Keke Palmer glammed up her buzz cut with some purple hair dye. Oh, and did we mention she did it herself? [Essence]

Amazon is buying Whole Foods for $13.7 billion—just another casual Friday for the soon-to-be master of all consumer needs. [USA Today

Lorde officially confirms that she was indeed the mastermind behind the onion ring Insta account. [Elle]

North West’s birthday party was surprisingly ordinary and totally relatable. [Refinery29]

This company is saving the planet one pair of jeans at a time. [Racked]

Guess who just got a restraining order for threatening his ex? Yup, Chris Brown. [Cosmo AU]

In an effort to catch up with Amazon, Walmart just bought this brand. [Inc.]

A toddler mistook a bride on her wedding day for a princess, and the pics will make you ugly cry. [BuzzFeed]

Lena Dunham posted a fully-body nude on Instagram in the name of body-positivity. [Marie Claire]

This new makeup trend is meant to look like it’s literally melting off your face. [Teen Vogue]