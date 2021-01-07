Keke Palmer Just Got One of 2021’s Hottest Haircut Trends

When it comes to beauty and fashion trends, what was once old is often new again years later. This could be why it’s so hard to get rid of your clothes when you know those flared jeans are going to feel fresh again. Hairstyles come back especially fast. Just look at all the 2003-style chunky highlights everyone wants again in 2021. Keke Palmer’s new mullet haircut is another example. The shaggy mullet keeps coming back and for good reason. It looks good on everyone and feels cooler than ever.

Celebrities such as Barbie Ferreira, Maisie Williams, Miley Cyrus and Debby Ryan have tried the mullet cut in the past year to great success. Why are theirs so much cooler than the mullet in the ’80s? It’s all about styling. These cuts, Palmer’s included, are subtly longer in the back and shorter in the front with shaggy layers throughout. It’s a rockstar style that’s still pretty.

Hairstylist Ann Jones is responsible for the shaggy mullet and she shared another look at the cut on her Instagram.

We love that Palmer’s mullet incorporates piecey bangs, which adds another trend to the already cool-girl haircut. Now, of course, Palmer’s hair is most likely a wig so you’ll see her switch it up again before you can say mullet. But we’re hoping she keeps it in her rotation because it looks incredible on her.

Regardless, save Palmer’s style on your phone for inspo the next time you see your hairstylist. The shaggy mullet isn’t going anywhere and we’re sure to see even more celebrities and influencers rocking the style in 2021.