Keke Palmer Just Said What We’re All Thinking About Adult Acne

Acne doesn’t just affect someone physically. It can cause a roller coaster of emotions. Just ask Keke Palmer. In a new video, the actor got real about still dealing with adult acne. Palmer always keeps it real but it’s still refreshing to see such a big star say what we’ve all been thinking: why is acne still so hard to treat?!

Earlier this week, Palmer jumped on Instagram to make a joking-but-not video pleading to doctors to develop a cure for adult acne. “Plastic surgeons are amazing,” she says. “All of these years and all of these inventions — boob jobs, above the muscle, under the muscle, tummy tuck, BBL, even implanted muscles — but you can’t figure out how to take the beautiful skin from my ass and put it on my face? I’m tired of it, I’m done with it, people out here with adult acne are struggling and you ain’t figured out that cure?”

This isn’t the first time Palmer has spoken out about her acne struggles. Back in December 2020, she revealed she was diagnosed with Poly Cystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS).

“For some of you this may be TMI, but for me my platform has always been used for things much greater than me,” she wrote. “Poly Cystic Ovarian Syndrome has been attacking me from the inside out my entire life and I had no idea. My acne has been so bad that people in my field offered to pay for me to get it fixed. I tried EVERYTHING.”

Palmer says she was put on Accutane twice, ate well and got clear bloodwork. Doctors couldn’t see anything wrong. So, she took her health into her own hands and did her research, bringing what she found to a doctor and getting a proper diagnosis. But even after getting answers, dealing with the symptoms of PCOS, like acne, can be a continued struggle. But talking about it, like Palmer does, helps get rid of the stigma. Because all skin is good skin.