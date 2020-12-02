Keke Palmer Gets Real About Acne Struggles In Makeup-Free Selfie

We can always count on Keke Palmer to keep it real and that’s just one of the things we love about her. Palmer revealed her acne and PCOS diagnoses on Instagram to thousands of comments of supports from famous friends and fans. The actress and host has never spoken about her acne struggles in such detail, but along with her makeup-free selfie, she’s not holding back now. And her reveal could really help others struggling as well.

“For some of you this may be TMI, but for me my platform has always been used for things much greater than me,” she writes. “Poly Cystic Ovarian Syndrome has been attacking me from the inside out my entire life and I had no idea. My acne has been so bad that people in my field offered to pay for me to get it fixed. I tried EVERYTHING.”

Palmer says she was put on Accutane twice, ate well and got clear bloodwork. Doctors couldn’t see anything wrong. So, she took her health into her own hands and did her research, bringing what she found to a doctor and getting a proper diagnosis: PCOS. “I’m not saying trust web md for everything haha but what I am saying is no one can help us like we can help ourselves,” she writes.

PCOS is caused by an imbalance of reproductive hormones. It’s said that one in 10 women of child-bearing age have PCOS. Acne is just one symptom. Others are irregular menstrual periods, excess hair growth on the face and chin, infertility, weight gain and thinning hair.

Palmer isn’t letting acne or her new diagnosis keep her down. “To all the people struggling with this please know you’re not alone and that you are still so fucking fine!” she writes. “MY ACNE AINT NEVER STOPPED ME. But we don’t have [to] accept this. Now I can really help KEKE! And I love her so it’s ON.”