Keira Knightley’s Short Film For Coco Mademoiselle Airs

Rachel Adler
by

In Chanel’s latest short film for their fragrance Coco Mademoiselle (which we’ve been scrambling for sneak peeks of for weeks), Keira Knightley is seen driving through Paris on a motorcycle with a tousled hairstyle before arriving at a rather sexy photoshoot.

The film, directed by Joe Wright (who also worked with Knightley on Antonement and Pride and Prejudice) is set to Joss Stone’s sultry voice singing It’s A Man’s, Man’s, Man’s World.

There’s enough sexual tension in this short to last us until Chanel’s next fragrance, or until we can fit into a leather bodysuit and look as good as Knightley does on the back of a motorcycle. Ah, we can dream.

