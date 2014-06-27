Best of the Week: Keira Knightley’s Navy Liner, Jessica Alba’s Beach Waves, More

While summer tends to make us pare down our face makeup and opt for lighter options, it’s also a time to go for more color. This week, we saw that shine through on the red carpets as well. While many of our favorite celebrities went for a classic all-over bronze look, some dared to go for a bolder dash of color with colorful liner or a fun orange lip. If you’re looking for a bit of colorful inspiration for your makeup (or your hair for that matter) look no further than our slideshow above.
We’ve pulled our favorite red carpet beauty looks of the week, from Keira Knightley’s navy liner to Jessica Alba’s loose beach waves. Make sure to click through and let us know who is rocking your favorite look of the week in the comments below!
Keira Knightley showed off gorgeous waves and a navy blue lined eye at the premiere of 'Begin Again.'
Photo:
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
Nicola Peltz shows off neutral tones and stunning waves at the New York premiere of 'Transformers: Age Of Extinction.'
Photo:
Rob Kim/Getty Images
Olivia Munn went for flawless skin and a matte red lip this week (but of course made sure her freckles were front and center).
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Model Behati Prinsloo showed off a fun braided ponytail and graphic floating liner at the 'Begin Again' premiere.
Photo:
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston was back to her usual hair shade (no more dirty brown!) for "The Leftovers" premiere in NYC.
Photo:
Walter McBride/Getty Images
Ashley Greene went for a sleek and straight 'do and mega-lashes.
Photo:
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Ashley Tisdale showed off her gorgeous blonde bob at the Daytime Emmy Awards with an all-over bronze glow.
Photo:
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Jessica Alba's loose, beachy waves and orange lip were absolute perfection for her Honest Company Target launch this week.
Photo:
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Target