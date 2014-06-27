Best of the Week: Keira Knightley’s Navy Liner, Jessica Alba’s Beach Waves, More

While summer tends to make us pare down our face makeup and opt for lighter options, it’s also a time to go for more color. This week, we saw that shine through on the red carpets as well. While many of our favorite celebrities went for a classic all-over bronze look, some dared to go for a bolder dash of color with colorful liner or a fun orange lip. If you’re looking for a bit of colorful inspiration for your makeup (or your hair for that matter) look no further than our slideshow above.

We’ve pulled our favorite red carpet beauty looks of the week, from Keira Knightley’s navy liner to Jessica Alba’s loose beach waves. Make sure to click through and let us know who is rocking your favorite look of the week in the comments below!

