Keira Knightley Makes Out for Chanel (Video)

Keira Knightley gets in a full white cat suit and races dudes on a motorcycle, set to It’s a Man’s World for Coco Mademoiselle. The video is actually a bit of a short story, a novella on film, if you will, and that motorcycle chase is actually just Keira on her way to work! To shoot a Chanel ad! Meta!

Oh but wait, then the cute French photographer who is shooting said Chanel ad (where’s Karl, shouldn’t he be shooting this?) unzips Keira’s aforementioned catsuit. Then it becomes a “closed set” if you get what I’m saying. It’s sexy time, that’s what I’m saying. There’s kissing and unzipping and that’s how fragrance ads go, because no one wants to smell like something that doesn’t make the cute French photographer want to make out with you. Or angry when you speed away on your little white motorcycle.

Watch for yourself.