Keira Knightley: Coco Mademoiselle Behind the Scenes

I dont know whether its her velvety English accent or her unexpected level of intelligence, but Keira Knightley has me wanting to watch the recent Chanel Coco Mademoiselle fragrance campaign video over and over again now. Take a peek behind the scenes of the ad to hear more about what it was like working on set in Paris and how Keira brought to life the seductive French fantasy of the Coco Mademoiselle girl. She seems refreshingly down to earth and charming!