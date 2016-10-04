Beauty Blogger Keiko Groves Spills Her Skin Care Secrets

Beauty and style blogger Keiko Groves has attracted an impressive following to her personal blog, Keiko Lynn, where she broaches everything from creating the perfect cat eye to styling vintage finds. The 32-year-old Florida native, who co-founded the creative rental space Brooklyn Brigade in her current Park Slope neighborhood, likes to have fun with fashion and beauty, eschewing conventional rules and not taking herself too seriously.

Skin care, however, is an exception. “I had a skin-cancer scare when I was younger and became obsessive about protecting my skin from the sun,” she says. “My routines sound intimidating to people who just wash their face and go, but they’re actually pretty straightforward.”

Not ones to be intimidated, we asked Groves for every detail of her skin-care regiment. Here’s what she spilled.

How would you describe your skin type?

My skin is selectively sensitive so I have to be extra careful when trying new products. I’m very pale and I have freckles and moles that I like to show, so I don’t wear foundation. That makes my skin care all the more important, because I’m not falling back on the magic of makeup.

What’s your skin care routine like on a typical morning?

I wash my face with a gentle Avène cleanser and then prep my skin with a light acid toner—usually Pixi Glow Tonic. Next, I apply eye cream—either Tata Harper or Bodyshop Drops of Youth—then I put on Avène moisturizer and finish with an SPF. I love La Roche Posay Anthelios. A tiny bit goes a long way and it feels weightless. In the winter, I add an oil to keep my skin from getting dry and chapped. Throughout the day I spritz on SPF50 Supergoop! Setting Spray.

What’s your nighttime routine?

I use Tatcha Camellia Cleansing Oil to break down any makeup, then wash with Avène. Afterwards I put on an acid. Depending on the strength I need, I either use Pixi Glow, Biologique P50, or Peter Thomas Roth Un-Wrinkle Peel Pads. I follow that with Tata Harper eye cream, a serum—SkinCeuticals Phloretin CF and First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Hydrating Serum are two favorites—Avène moisturizer, and oil. Darphin Orange Blossom Oil is my go-to; it’s a great oil that’s not too sticky or runny. I recently started using a neck cream by StriVectin. It’s thicker than my face cream and has a tightening effect. There will never, ever, ever be a night when I don’t wash my makeup off and go through my routine. I wouldn’t be able to sleep.

Is there anything you do less frequently to maintain your skin?

I love sheet masks for traveling and late nights when I’m working on my computer and watching TV. I’m a fan of under-eye masks, too. If my skin is feeling inflamed, I’ll use a First Aid Beauty Oatmeal Mask to calm it down. As for in-office treatments, I swear by light chemical peels, which I get a few times a year. Whenever I say that, some people automatically picture that scene in “Sex and the City” where Samantha gets a deep peel and her face looks like an open wound, but these are completely different. I also get facials at Joanna Vargas—the Triple Crown is heavenly. It’s a combination of microdermabrasion and microcurrent, and the results are like magic. It’s an investment, for sure, but I’ve always said that I’d rather invest money in my skin than in material things like handbags or shoes.

Have you ever done anything extreme or nontraditional in the name of great skin?

I recently had a perioral dermatitis flare up, which basically looks like a rash around your nose and mouth. Really cute, I tell you. It would flare up whenever I was stressed or upset, so topical treatments were pointless since the cause was internal. Antibiotics helped a bit, but it would come back whenever I stopped taking them. I ended up turning to acupuncture and herbal remedies. So far, so good.

What’s your favorite drugstore product?

The La Roche Posay Anthelios sunscreen. It’s the best for protecting my skin without making me feel like I’m suffocating.

And your favorite luxury product?

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, Biologique P50. It’s too strong for me to use every day, so I switch it out with less intense acids, but it’s an amazing product. If I go too long without it, my skin’s texture feels off.

What’s the best skin care advice you’ve ever gotten?

Protect your skin from the sun. Hands down.