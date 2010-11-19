Ke$ha Rocks A Hawk – Hot Or Not?

Photo by Jordan Strauss/WireImage

We all know Kesha (I refuse to acknowledge the dollar sign… $orry!) for her cracked out party girl persona and her trashy chic ways, so when we saw her sky-high ‘hawk last night at the Us Weekly Hot Hollywood event we weren’t so much shocked as we were annoyed at how she tries to rock it.

The blue lipstick was one thing, the garbage bag dress was another, but with how much hairspray the girl probably needed, I’m sure the look took a whole team of talented gay guys burning a new hole in the o-zone layer. But all bad vibes aside, I kind of dig her vintage beaded fringe-y frock…I guess.