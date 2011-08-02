Ke$ha Pees Glitter, We Show You How To Be Normal & Wear It

It’s no secret that Ke$ha loves her glitter. In February 2011 she told Vanity Fair that her glitter budget is “pretty exorbitant.” I mean, the girl claims that she shoots glitter out of every orifice of her body, even being quoted recently in an interview admitting to peeing it…
While you may not have an exorbitant amount of money to spend on glitter, (and you probably lack the desire to douse your entire body in the stuff), that doesn’t mean that you can’t rock the beauty trend anyway. Just one glittery aspect is enough to elevate your makeup routine from classic to rockstar. Wear it out at night or try a more subtle look for during the day.We found the best glitter products for your nails, face and body.
These are our party nails. Get the perfect manicure that lasts for over a week without ever setting foot inside a salon! (Sally Hansen Salon Effects Real Nail Polish Strips in Glitz Blitz, $8, sallyhansen.com)
These polishes are perfect worn alone or layered on top of color. We also love that these polishes are fortified with biotin which helps keep nails strong. (Deborah Lippman Nail Polish in Candy Shop, Forget You & Happy Birthday, $42, lippmanncollection.com)
Make Up For Ever is known for their professional grade products. Their glitters are used by every big makeup artist to enhance runway looks. We love how versatile this glitter is! Use it on your eyes, skin or even mix it into your lip gloss.(Make Up For Ever Glitter, $13, makeupforever.com)
The thin brush of this liner makes it super easy to apply and also allows you to control the drama factor. Line the eyes with a thin strip of glitter for day and lay it on heavy at night! (Urban Decay Heavy Metal Glitter Liner, $18, urbandecay.com)
Let your skin shine with Tarina Tarantino's shimmer dust. The bottle makes it so easy to apply and you'll be shocked at how just a touch of glitter can brighten up an entire look! (Tarina Tarantino Sparklicity Shimmer Dust, $39, sephora.com)
In neutral shades, Bobbi Brown's glitter lip gloss is perfect to wear during the day when you just want a hint of shimmer. We love the non sticky, long wearing formula. (Bobbi Brown Glitter Lip Gloss, $22, sephora.com)
We love layering this loose glamour dust on top of our regular eye shadow. The four shades are angelic and can even be used on the cheeks, decolletage or anywhere else that my call for glitter. (Too Faced Glamour Dust, $17, toofaced.com)
NARS' legendary Orgasm blush is no secret to beauty mavens, but the shimmery Super Orgasm takes the blush to a next level. With just the right hint of glitter, Super Orgasm is perfect for day or night. (NARS Blush in Super Orgasm, $27, narscosmetics.com)