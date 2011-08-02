Ke$ha Pees Glitter, We Show You How To Be Normal & Wear It

It’s no secret that Ke$ha loves her glitter. In February 2011 she told Vanity Fair that her glitter budget is “pretty exorbitant.” I mean, the girl claims that she shoots glitter out of every orifice of her body, even being quoted recently in an interview admitting to peeing it…

While you may not have an exorbitant amount of money to spend on glitter, (and you probably lack the desire to douse your entire body in the stuff), that doesn’t mean that you can’t rock the beauty trend anyway. Just one glittery aspect is enough to elevate your makeup routine from classic to rockstar. Wear it out at night or try a more subtle look for during the day.We found the best glitter products for your nails, face and body.