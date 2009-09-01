Keeping Up With Kim Kardashian’s Hair Color

Glossy, dark hair

Photo: Sara De Boer/Retna Ltd. Blonde beach waves

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to multiple hair hues and textures. Recently, the coif cameleon made over her look from dusky dame to sun-kissed beach babe. Spoiled Pretty’s Daneen Baird recently interviewed Kim’s makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic about how the starlet has changed up her makeup routine post-dye. Softer lashes and brows and peachy tones are the key to “lightening up” Kim’s look to correspond with her lighter hair.

What do you think of Kim Kardashian’s new blonde hair? Yay or nay?

Contributed by: Daily Makeover Senior Beauty Editor Amber Katz